betPawa statement on resumption of Ghana Premier League

betPawa are happy to announce that the betPawa Premier League is back! We will announce very soon when the games resume.

We can’t wait to have you back in the stadiums and enjoying the games with us. We are looking forward to working even more closely with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the clubs and the players and the fans as well to support growth of football in the country as we make a lasting difference through our shared passion for the game.

We would like to thank you all for your patience during this time.

See you at the next game!