Better protection of critical infrastructure against cyberattacks

The ECR Group welcomes the cybersecurity law adopted today by the European Parliament to respond to ransomware and other cyberattacks on European services and infrastructure (the so-called NIS 2 directive).

“Cyber threats continue to increase and we need to gradually cover all vulnerabilities,” said ECR Shadow Rapporteur Evžen Tošenovský. The new rules aim to force sensitive sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and transport to invest more in cyber security and to notify national authorities of attacks within 24 hours and submit a report within 72 hours.

“It will take a few years for the whole ecosystem to settle in, and it will undoubtedly mean extra effort and resources for all the players involved. But it will definitely be worth it”, Tošenovský said.

In addition, the newly adopted EU law provides that Member States cooperate better and exchange best practice examples.

“Now, the European Union gets serious about cyber. We already have other legislation on the table, for example an equivalent for EU institutions and agencies and the law on cyber resilience of products”, he concluded.