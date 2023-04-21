Betting companies warned to desist from using betPawa Premier League matches illegally

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has warned all betting companies to desist from using the betPawa Premier League matches illegally without the consent and permission of the Association.

This follows engagements with betPawa and the GFA, which granted the former permission to take selected bets on the remaining nine Matchdays of the season.

This limited permission would pave way for a full engagement on a separate agreement next season.

The GFA had had cause to warn betting companies in the past; hence this latest warning beyond which lawyers of Association would proceed to court without further warning to the recalcitrant companies.

The Association wishes to place emphasis on its status as the owner of all marketing, commercial and other rights associated with the Ghana Premier League, as well as other products (other competitions) of the GFA.

The GFA has not authorised any betting company to place betting on the Premier League or any of its products apart from betPawa that have been granted temporal permission for the remaining nine Matchdays of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season.

The GFA, in exercising its exclusive right as the owner, organiser, controller and manager of the Ghana Premier League, wishes to caution all betting companies to desist from placing odds on Ghana Premier League matches without the necessary AUTHORISATION from the GFA.

The GFA seriously frowns on such flagrant violation of the marketing and commercial rights of the Ghana Premier League and would not countenance any ambush marketing on its product.

Meanwhile, we have instructed our lawyers to take action against Betting Companies who place odds on Ghana Premier League matches without authorisation.