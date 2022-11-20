Betway announces 3mGHC prize pot for World Cup promotions

Global online gaming brand, Betway has set a whopping Three Million Ghana Cedis be shared during the greatest football competition in the world, giving sports betting fans the chance to win big in a one-of-a-kind promotion.

To kick off the World Cup, Betway would give customers the chance to win an incredible GHc30,000 every matchday.

All entrants need to predict the correct score on the games to enter the daily draw and it would give them more entries.

And if their predictions are correct, they stand a chance to enjoy huge daily cash and Free Bet prizes.

As the stakes of the tournament begin to rise, the prizes from Betway’s Free Predictor will also get larger. Fans will have the chance to predict the correct score of the knockout rounds, from the Round of 16 to the Finals, and stand to win a share of GHc 50,000 every matchday in addition to the daily draw.

Overall, the promotion would give customers a chance to win up to a staggering GHc 3 million.

Mr. Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager at Betway Ghana, explained that the leading gaming brand is known for creating innovative and exciting offerings to reward their players and keep them entertained, “At Betway, we continually seek to thrill and excite our players, and we have been committed to developing innovative promotions to create a world-class gaming experience for them. I am excited about the launch of the ‘Cup in Qatar’ promotion as we continue to bring value to our players.”

Betway’s “Cup in Qatar” promotion would run for the entirety of the tournament, starting on 20 November and ending on 18 December when the new world champions will be crowned.