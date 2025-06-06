Betway Launches Ghana’s First Aviator Legends Tournament

Betway, a global leader and pioneer in the online gaming and sports betting industry, is proud to announce the launch of the first Aviator Legends Tournament in Ghana: an exciting new competition that invites players to test their skill, bravery and timing in the high-flying world of Aviator.

The Aviator Legends Tournament is set to be the biggest crash game event of the year, offering players across Ghana the chance to compete for the massive grand prizes, free flights every day and the ultimate chance to be named as the Aviator Legend of 2025.

From the 2nd to 30th June 2025, Ghanaian crash game enthusiasts will battle it out for who becomes the 2025 Aviator Legend. With a grand prize of GHC 500,000 for the ultimate winner and guaranteed daily free flights, the tournament which is exclusive to Betway promises a mix of competition, non-stop entertainment and game play strategy.

Players will participate in daily Aviator sessions over the month of June, where they must wager and then strategically cash out before the plane flies away. The longer the flight, the higher the multiplier and the more points you can accumulate. But wait too long, and it’s game over. Points are awarded based on multipliers and consistency and the top 8 performers on the leaderboard at the end of the tournament will advance to the grand finale in Accra where they can win the grand prize of GHC 500,000 and be named Aviator Legend 2025.

Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager – Marketing from Betway adds, “We want to create a memorable experience by launching a tournament that will encourage players to take a shot at winning and promote a healthy competition against one and another.”

Developed by SPRIBE, Aviator has become a firm favourite in Ghana for its fast-paced gameplay and sky-high winning potential.

Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Chief Commercial Officer at SPRIBE, adds “Aviator has redefined what a crash game can be — simple, social and incredibly engaging. Partnering with Betway to launch the first-ever Aviator Legends Tournament is an exciting step forward in bringing this unique experience to an even wider audience. This competition isn’t just about winning prizes — it’s about building a community of players who dare to push their limits and chase that perfect flight. We’re proud to be part of this milestone.”

With Betway’s seamless platform and trusted reputation, the Aviator Legends Tournament promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for both seasoned players and newcomers. With high cash prizes up for grabs and the chance to become an Aviator Legend, Betway is encouraging players to take to the skies and join the legends by logging in or registering at www.betway.com.gh/aviator-legends. The challenge begins on 2nd June! Whether you’re a casual flyer or a high-stakes gamer, this is your chance to rise above the rest.