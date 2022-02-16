Betway is a company that is instantly recognizable among every online betting fan. It is among the few betting platforms where punters in Ghana do not need multiple accounts to use several betting products. That’s because Betway allows its clients who login to their accounts to use almost every popular category in the industry. People can expect a world-class sportsbook, a casino section that rivals the big names in Las Vegas, virtual sports, instant games, eSports, and more.



Ghana is one of the few countries in Africa where gambling is legal. As a result, many of the world’s most popular betting operators are accessible in the country. Even though some brands have many fans, Betway is the preferred option by most iGaming enthusiasts. So, let’s take an in-depth look at how to login, register, and recover your password.

How to register



Step 1: Registering at Betway Ghana requires you to open the bookie’s website using a computer or a handheld device. Step 2: After you go to the company’s website, use the “ Sign Up ” option. This will give you easy access to the two registration windows. Step 3: As soon as the panel shows up, you will have to provide the needed information to open your Betway account . This gambling operator requires its new signees to add their first name/surname, email, ID type, nationality, mobile number, date of birth, and password . In addition to this information, new players have to accept Betway’s Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions . They can even use a promo code by choosing “ I have a Sign Up Code ”. Step 4: Select “ Register ” to login to your new account. Step 5: Write down your Betway account number , just in case you need it for something in the future. Furthermore, you can select “ Deposit Now ” and check the available payment options.

How to login

Although some punters in Ghana don’t have a Betway account, others have already completed the steps shown above. With that being said, some of them don’t know how to login to their account if they use a different device. Those who have this problem can follow the quick steps below.

Step 1: Start by opening Beway’s website on the device you want to use. Step 2: Once you find the login panel, provide your phone number and password . Step 3: Select the “ Login ” option, and if everything is okay, you should have access to your account.

How to reset the password for your account

Now that we’ve seen how to register and login to your account, the final chapter will be dedicated to those who forget their passwords. Most punters in Ghana probably won’t have this problem, but some use a different password for their accounts.

Step 1: Open the website of Betway Ghana. Step 2: Once you go to the page, find an option called “ Forgot Password ?”. Step 3: After pressing it, Betway will require you to provide the mobile number you’ve registered with. Step 4: Choose ” Password Reset ” and wait until you receive an SMS . Follow the instructions, and you will be able to login to your account.

