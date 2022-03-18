Betway Presents Kits, Equipment To GFA For Women’s Football Development

Betway presents warm up kits and training Equipment to GFA for Women’s Football Development

Ghana’s leading sports betting company, Betway has made a presentation of warm up kits to teams participating in the Ghana Women’s Premier League and training equipment to the Ghana Football Association for women’s football development.

The global sports betting brand, recognized as the development partner of the Ghana Women’s Premier League made this donation as part of their commitment to grow women’s football in Ghana.

The items include warm up kits for all twenty (20) teams participating in the Ghana Women’s Premier League as well as footballs, tactical boards, cones, training bibs amongst others. These items are expected to help the teams as they prepare for their league games and tournaments.

Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager – Marketing at Betway speaking at the handing over ceremony said “This is a marker of our earlier statement where we pledged to offer a mix of solutions to develop our Women’s League and women’s football in general in Ghana. This and other initiatives such as the ongoing mentorship and training programme are a testament to it.

”We trust that these items will be used as development tools to further the development of sports in Ghana”

For his part, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku thanked Betway and stressed on the significance of the gesture.

‘’Indeed, the support Betway is giving is very significant to the development of the game, given that it addresses the core needs of the clubs. I express our sincere appreciation for the gesture, we remain hopeful that this partnership will be strengthened and one day when the success story of Ghana’s Women’s Premier League and the women’s game in general is being told, Betway will receive the prominence it deserves’’ he said.

As development partners, Betway has introduced a number of initiatives including the mentorship and training programme that focuses on the upliftment of women’s football in Ghana.

