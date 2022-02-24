Betway’s Women’s Premier League mentorship training set to begin Thursday 

Online betting outfit, Betway Ghana is set to organise a mentorship training program for Women Premier League (WPL) clubs in their quest to develop women football in Ghana.

The mentorship and training programme would kick off on Thursday, February 24, with administrators of the WPL being taken through sessions on personal and leadership development.

Earlier this month, Super Group-owned Betway announced a partnership deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to sponsor the WPL which recognizes them as the Development Partner of the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

As development partners, the WPL is set to benefit a mix of programmes, including the Mentorship Training programme, which focuses on the upliftment of women’s football in the country.

The programme would see the upskilling of key stakeholders in the WPL through a variety of mentorship and training workshops to better enhance their abilities of adapting to the changes in the dynamic football world.

The season-long programme would include sessions on personal and leadership development, sports science and nutrition, sponsorships and marketing, strategic management and optimal training for learning and technical performance.

The event would see the General Secretary of the GFA, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, Ashley Kotzin and Warren Engelbrecht in attendance.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager- Marketing said the main aim of the programme was to create a platform to help empower women’s football in Ghana.

“The mentorship training programme was created to equip, empower and inspire the development of women’s football in Ghana. We are excited to be making an impact in women’s football through the upliftment of the Ghana’s Women’s Premier League.”