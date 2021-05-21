Ghana Police

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has cautioned against social media inducements on recruitment opportunities into the Ghana Police Service.

A statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso of the Public Affairs Unit and copied the Ghana News Agency said the Unit was not responsible for recruiting people into the Service.

The “criminals” impersonated Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs, mostly on Facebook, and inveigle gullible contacts into transferring monies into their mobile money accounts, it said.

The statement said other victims had also reported fraudulent vehicle auction transactions adding that all such reports had since been forwarded to the Cybercrime Unit of the National Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and arrest of the culprits.

“In the same vein, all those who have fallen victims to this sham should kindly report to the Cybercrime Unit of the National CID for investigations,” the statement said.

“By this statement, anyone who engages any individual or organisation to facilitate recruitment opportunities into the Ghana Police Service does so at his or her own risk.”

