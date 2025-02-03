Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Triumph at 67th Grammy Awards in Historic Night for Music

The 67th Grammy Awards celebrated a watershed moment in music history Sunday, with Beyoncé’s groundbreaking Cowboy Carter clinching Album of the Year and Kendrick Lamar dominating the “big four” categories in a ceremony that blended legacy acts with bold new voices.

Held at the Crypto.com Arena, the event spotlighted both artistic evolution and industry milestones, as Lamar’s searing Not Like Us swept Record and Song of the Year, while rising star Chappell Roan claimed Best New Artist in a fiercely competitive field.

Beyoncé’s victory for Cowboy Carter—a genre-defying exploration of country music’s roots—marked her fifth Album of the Year win, solidifying her status as the most decorated artist in Grammy history. The project, which reimagines Americana through a Black lens, triumphed over critical darlings like Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department and Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft. “This album was about reclaiming narratives,” Beyoncé said in a prerecorded acceptance speech, acknowledging the cultural ripple effects of her work.

Lamar’s double win for Not Like Us—a blistering critique of systemic inequity—underscored rap’s enduring relevance, with the Compton-born lyricist dedicating his awards to “communities fighting to be heard.” His victories came amid a strong showing for hip-hop, including Best Rap Album for Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal and a melodic rap honor for Rapsody and Erykah Badu’s 3:AM .

Pop music’s new guard also shined: Sabrina Carpenter snagged Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for the chart-topping Espresso, while Charli XCX’s Brat claimed Best Dance/Electronic Album, reflecting the genre’s mainstream resurgence. “This feels like a rebirth,” Carpenter remarked backstage, her wins signaling a shift toward younger, genre-fluid talents.

The night wasn’t without nostalgia. The Beatles’ Now and Then—a haunting AI-assisted completion of a decades-old John Lennon demo—won Best Rock Performance, a bittersweet nod to the band’s enduring legacy. Meanwhile, St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming swept alternative categories, and the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds earned Best Rock Album, proving rock’s vitality across generations.

In a historic first for Afrobeats, Nigeria’s Tems won Best African Music Performance for Love Me JeJe, a victory hailed as a milestone for the continent’s global influence. “This is just the beginning,” Tems said, her gold gown shimmering under the spotlight. The category’s inclusion, introduced in 2023, underscored the Recording Academy’s push toward broader representation.

Country music’s boundaries expanded, too. Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em lost Song of the Year but triumphed in Best Country Song, while Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well claimed Best Country Album. Chris Stapleton’s soulful It Takes a Woman won Best Country Solo Performance, though all eyes lingered on Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s I Had Some Help, a crossover hit that dominated airwaves despite its Best Country Duo/Group Performance loss to Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus’ II Most Wanted.

Behind the scenes, producer Daniel Nigro and songwriter Amy Allen took top honors for their craft, while Jon Batiste’s It Never Went Away (from American Symphony) won Best Song for Visual Media. Dave Chappelle’s The Dreamer edged out comedy heavyweights like Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Carter’s reflective audiobook Last Sunday in Plains earned Best Narration—a poignant nod to the 99-year-old former president’s enduring voice.

The ceremony wasn’t without controversy. Some critics questioned the exclusion of global stars like Burna Boy and Asake from the African category, while debates flared over the rock honors bypassing younger acts like Idles. Yet the overall tone leaned toward unity, with host Alicia Keys urging artists to “keep pushing boundaries, even when the world feels divided.”

As the curtain fell, the Grammys’ message seemed clear: Music’s future is as diverse as its past. From Beyoncé’s country revolution to Tems’ Afrobeats breakthrough, the night celebrated soundscapes in flux—a reminder that innovation, not tradition, fuels the industry’s heartbeat. Or as Lamar put it during his fiery performance: “This ain’t just a beat—it’s a battle cry.”