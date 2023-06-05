Beyond Music: Jessy GH’s Rebrand to JESSY DEGREAT Signals New Era

Blessnation Music proudly announces that its frontline artist, the renowned Ghanaian rapper, singer, and songwriter Jessy Honu Edem, popularly known as Jessy GH, is officially changing his stage name to JESSY DEGREAT.

Born and raised in Hlevi, a suburb of Sogakope in the Volta Region, Jessy GH has made an indelible mark in the world of music through his unique voice, infectious beats, and emotive lyrics. His distinctive blend of hip-hop and Afrobeat has consistently resonated with fans, sparking a dialogue through his insightful narratives.

As JESSY DEGREAT, he continues to bring the depth of his talent, life experiences, and creativity to the fore. He has consistently shown a dedication to stepping into the shoes of his listeners, crafting a musical journey that not only entertains but also imparts a deeper understanding of the world we inhabit.

This evolution to JESSY DEGREAT is more than just a name change. It marks a new phase in the artist’s career, with fresh aspirations that extend beyond music alone. The Blessnation Music team firmly believes that this transformation will enhance Jessy’s ability to connect with his listeners on a more profound level.

While Jessy GH may have been the name that introduced him to the world, JESSY DEGREAT is the name that will elevate his journey to new heights.

The label is deeply grateful to every fan who has supported Jessy thus far and looks forward to the continued support for JESSY DEGREAT as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.

Stay updated on the latest news and upcoming projects by following our social media handles and those of JESSY DEGREAT. We are immensely excited about the future and are eager to share it with you.