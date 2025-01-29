Beyond The Battlefield: The Rise Of Soft Power

Source: Gilbert Attipoe (BSc PA, MA IR&D)

Traditionally, power has been associated with the use of force, particularly military force, to achieve objectives. This type of force is referred to as hard power. In contrast, soft power is the ability to influence others without coercion. It involves shaping preferences through appeal and attraction, rather than force. Soft power is often exercised through diplomatic efforts, economic incentives, and cultural exchanges.

Soft power is achieved through various means, including education, culture, sports, foreign assistance, and economic considerations. For instance, the United States’ Fulbright program provides grants for individuals to pursue education in the US. This initiative was launched during the Cold War era to change the perceptions of people with prejudiced views of the US. Since its inception, the Fulbright program has supported over 400,000 students, scholars, and professionals from more than 160 countries. The program has played a significant role in promoting mutual understanding and cultural exchange between the US and other nations.

Cuba’s medical brigade is another example of soft power in action. Cuba educates medical doctors and deploys them to developing countries to provide medical assistance. The Cuban government also offers scholarships to foreign nationals to pursue medical programs in Cuba. This initiative has not only improved healthcare outcomes in recipient countries but also enhanced Cuba’s reputation as a provider of humanitarian assistance. Cuba’s medical brigade has been deployed to various countries, including Haiti, Venezuela, and Brazil, and has saved countless lives.

Culture is another significant aspect of soft power. It refers to the appeal of one country’s culture to others. The global reach of a nation’s cultural appeal can be achieved through various means, such as film, music, and art. For example, American Hollywood has successfully spread American culture worldwide through movies, influencing the way people dress and perceive American values. Similarly, India’s Bollywood and Nigeria’s Nollywood have achieved significant cultural influence globally. The popularity of K-pop, a genre of South Korean music, is another example of cultural soft power. K-pop has gained a massive following worldwide, promoting Korean culture and values.

Ghana’s “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” initiatives, launched in 2019, are examples of soft power through cultural appeal. These initiatives aim to invite people from the diaspora to visit Ghana and experience its historical sites. The “Year of Return” marked the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in the US and sought to reconnect the diaspora with their African heritage. The initiative has been successful in promoting tourism and cultural exchange between Ghana and the diaspora.

Sports are also an essential aspect of soft power. Brazil, for instance, has gained significant respect and prominence through soccer. The sport has successfully marketed Brazil to the world, showcasing its culture and values. Similarly, Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup has been an effective soft power drive, showcasing its rich and unique culture to a global audience. The Olympics are another platform for countries to exercise soft power through sports. The Games promote

international understanding and cooperation, providing a unique opportunity for nations to showcase their achievements and values.

Some countries also pursue soft power through foreign assistance. China, for example, is growing its influence in Africa through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to build infrastructure in developing countries and increase its business influence. China’s foreign assistance has been instrumental in promoting its soft power in Africa, enabling the country to expand its economic and diplomatic presence on the continent.

In conclusion, soft power can be an effective tool for achieving objectives without resorting to force. By leveraging education, culture, sports, and foreign assistance, countries can influence others and achieve their goals without coercion. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, soft power will continue to play a vital role in shaping international relations and promoting global understanding.