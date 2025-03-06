Beyond the law: Developing Africa’s next generation of policy leaders

Throughout my 36 years of legal practice, I have witnessed firsthand how the intersection of law and public policy shapes our nation’s development.

Ghana has some of Africa’s best legal education, with law being offered at both undergraduate and graduate levels in various universities.

However, I believe we must push further to develop lawyers who can effectively navigate the complexities of combining public policy with effective governance.

From 2006 to 2009, I had the honour of serving as Ghana’s Attorney-General and Minister for Justice. While in office, I saw first-hand how lawyers and legal expertise play crucial roles at every stage of the policy cycle.

When I led the introduction of Ghana’s Justice for All Programme, it was driven by my understanding and experiences in law practice of how policy decisions affect society’s most vulnerable members.

The programme focused on providing relief to those who had been in prison without trial for an unacceptable period, as well as prisoners who had received harsh sentences for minor crimes. At the time the programme commenced, 30 per cent of prisoners in Ghana were on remand. Today, that figure is below 10 per cent.

This year, after vacating my seat as a member of Parliament, I began a new chapter. I am now teaching in Ashesi’s Law with Public Policy programme, where I am privileged to share some of the lessons from my two decades in Parliament and as a Cabinet Minister with some of Ghana’s future legal leaders. Combining my background in human rights activism and pro bono legal work, my goal is to help the students I teach translate the theoretical concepts of the law, to practical realities.

Effective governance requires more than technical knowledge; it also demands ethical courage and systematic problem-solving. Ashesi’s multidisciplinary foundation creates an ideal framework for this integrated approach to legal and policy education. Working together with my colleagues in Ashesi’s Law, Humanities, and Social Sciences Department, I believe we are preparing graduates of this program to be uniquely positioned to pursue diverse career paths—whether in government policy development, civil society advocacy, or private sector consultancy.

We aim to help students understand not just the mechanics of policymaking, but its profound impact on people’s lives. The challenges facing Africa today require leaders who can bridge this gap. For me, this is not just an academic programme—it is an investment in Africa’s next generation of policy leaders.

By Joe Ghartey, a law lecturer with the Public Policy Faculty at Ashesi University