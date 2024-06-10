Beyond The Return Secretariat, GTA, Traditional Rulers Plant Trees

Beyond The Return Secretariat, in conjunction with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Asebu Traditional Council, has as part of the celebration of the Green Ghana Project, planted over 500 trees at the Pan African Village at Asebu in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Traditional Area of the Central Region.

The Pan African Village is a settlement, meant for the diasporans who want to return to their root, settle, and contribute to the development of Africa and Ghana.

The diasporan initiative by the government of Ghana aims to promote tourism and homecoming of Africans and Ghanaians from the diaspora to help foster economic relations and investment in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

The Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Charles Kwaku Buabin, disclosed that the Beyond Return Secretariat spearheaded the event. He noted that the secretariat and its collaborators planted over five hundred trees as part of the day’s activities. He used the occasion to thank traditional rulers present for making the program successful.

A director at the Beyond The Return Secretariat, Anabel Mackenzie, explained that, apart from beautifying the Pan African Village, the tree planting exercise was to actualize the government’s Green Ghana project. She disclosed that the event forms part of Beyond Return’s corporate social responsibilities to the country.

The Dabeahen of the Asebu Traditional Council, Nana Oweredu, on behalf of the president of the Asebu Traditional Council, Professor Okatakyi Amenfi, lauded both the government and the Office of Beyond Returns for the choice of the Pan African Village as an abode for the Green Ghana Project celebration in the Central Region. Nana Oweredu however, expressed regret about the activities of illegal miners and a few selfish individuals that ended up destroying trees that had been planted. He used the event to plead with the government and the Forestry Commission for appropriate punishments for those arrested for destroying vegetation in the country.

The Chief of Moree Alata, Nana Amenyi IV, While planting some of the trees added his voice to praises rained on organizers for such an event; saying it will go a long way to reduce hazardous effects of the global warming menace and erosion on the site earmarked for the Pan African Village.

The representative of the Ghana Forestry Commission, Mary Mensah, identified tick trees, coconut, royal palm, militia, and umbrella plants as some species of seedlings that would be planted at the Pan African Village. She implored all to cultivate the habit of replanting trees to save lives.

The president, of the Pan African Village, Nana Gye Nyame, and the convener of Diaspora Collation, Rabbi Kohain Nathanya Halevi, while reacting to the day’s event noted that trees signify the fertility of the Earth goddess that the Akans call Asaase Efua, hence the need for all to protect the land by promoting the afforestation exercise.

Some diasporans who have resettled in the Pan African Village expressed delight at the tree-planting exercise and promised to take proper care of the planted trees.