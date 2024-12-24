Beyond the Return Summit 2024: A New Era for Business and Economic Growth in Ghana

The Beyond the Return Summit, themed Beyond New Horizon, took place on Monday, 23 December 2024, at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) headquarters in Accra.

This dynamic business summit aimed to build upon the achievements of the Beyond the Return program and shape a roadmap for the next five years of economic and cultural progress.

The summit brought together an influential mix of local and global business leaders, public officials, entrepreneurs, and industry experts. Their focus was on identifying opportunities, forming strategic partnerships, and fostering sustainable economic growth in Ghana and across the African continent, all through the lens of the Return initiatives.

The Beyond the Return program, an extension of the highly successful Year of Return initiative, has played a pivotal role in strengthening Ghana’s position as a cultural and economic hub for the African diaspora. The initiative has not only spurred growth in the tourism sector but also facilitated valuable cultural exchanges, further enhancing Ghana’s appeal as a global destination.

Key dignitaries who attended the summit included Mark Okraku Mantey, the outgoing Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture; Akwesi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority; and Hon. Khalid Kamau.

In his keynote address, Okraku Mantey emphasized the success of the Beyond the Return initiative, which is structured around seven transformative pillars. He highlighted the significant impact these pillars have had on tourism, business, and cross-cultural collaboration, positioning Ghana to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the African diaspora.