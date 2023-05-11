Bgirl Tris, Bboy Shamelyone and Bboy Lyricx to represent Ghana at African Intercontinental Breaking Championship in Morocco

A Ghanaian Breaking Team delegation is in Rabat, Morocco to participate in the African Intercontinental Championship qualification for Paris 2024 Olympics Games.

The representatives are Bboy Lyricx as the lead delegate,Bboy Shamelyone and Bgirl Tris Naomi.

The Championship is organized by the Royal Moroccan Federation of Aerobic Sports, Fitness, Hip Hop and Related Disciplines, under the aegis of the WDSF, the WDSF Breaking Continental Championship Africa will bring together B-Boys and B-Girls from all over the continent.

Over the course of two days, elite athletes will perform in competitive spirit to find who qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where Breaking will make its debut for the first time in history.

“This major tournament is an opportunity to raise the standard of African Breakdance even higher ” said Bboy Lyricx.

Among the participating invited countries Uganda, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Angola, South Africa, Morocco, Congo, Ivory Coast and Ghana are already in Morocco .