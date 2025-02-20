BhadMayors Share “The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible” on Debut Project.

Haven garnered great momentum in 2024. Ghanaian Afrobeats, Afrofusion duo BhadMayors, release their debut project, “The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible.”

The project comes off the back of their viral collaborative hit single “Free My Mind” and subsequent singles, “Move and Lifestyle.” The project is born out of their expression of their dreams, aspirations, and lifestyle.

Crafted with the intention to not only cement their place as a growing force within Africa’s fast-growing music scene but also to share parts of their life through the music. As such, the project fuses themes of friendship, perseverance, self-expression, ambition, and freedom, as well as young love, which are reflective in the lives of many young people manoeuvring this world.

The project features long-time collaborators AlorG, Kojo Blakk, and NSG with production credits to 2Shuus, Ugly&Tough, GHS Beatz, and Skillisbeatz.

“The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible” offers listeners a front-row seat into all the aspects of the lives of the duo who are chasing their music career.