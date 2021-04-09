Indian technology giant, Bharti Airtel has launched an integrated Internet of Things (IoT) platform on the back of its eSIM technology.

The service promises a range of connectivity options targeted at enterprise.

Director and CEO of Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara stated that the company is pitching NB-IoT, 2G or 4G service to meet the three main enterprise requirements involving device and application investment, data security and integration with existing IT systems.

He noted that Airtel loT is 5G-ready and built to “massively simplify the loT journeys of enterprises”.

Airtel states the platform can “connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion”, adding that it provides “a flexible set of APIs to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys”; and “allows enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting and analysing data through their existing workflow tools”.

The operator explained companies in the manufacturing, logistics, automotive and utilities sectors already use its IoT services.

It cited a forecast India’s cellular-based loT market would be worth INR100 billion ($1.3 billion) by 2022, driven by connected cars, smart factories, utilities and other use cases.