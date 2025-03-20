Bia East Chiefs Urge Govt To Establish Agricultural College

The Chiefs and People of Sefwi Adabokrom in the Bia East District of the Western North Region have appealed to the government to help establish an agricultural college to provide opportunities for economic equity and help people, particularly the youth, prosper.

According to them, establishing a college in the area will boost production as farmers will upgrade their knowledge and apply modern techniques of animal rearing and crop cultivation for domestic consumption and commercial purposes.

The chiefs said inspiring the youth to venture into agriculture will reduce unemployment, enhance resource management knowledge, create awareness about the environmental impacts of farming, and boost the region’s and Ghana’s economy.

Nana Kofi Agyeman, Abakomahene of Sefwi Adabokrom, appealed on behalf of the Chiefs and people of Adabokrom when the Western North Regional minister, Hon Wilbert Petty Brentum, extended his familiarization tour to the area.

The chiefs also appealed to the Minister to help fix some roads the Debiso to Adabokrom, Adabokrom to Kasape, and Adabokrom to Nkranwanta roads before the rains began to fall.

The chiefs appealed to the government to complete the Agenda 111 Hospital projects started by the previous NPP administration at Adabokrom to help provide quality health care to the citizens and farmers.

The Regional Minister, Wilbert Petty Brentum, commended the chiefs for uniting their subjects and ensuring peace for development. He hinted that the government would meet the chiefs’ requests and urged them to continue to lead the citizens with integrity.

The minister called on the chiefs to support the National Democratic Congress government to bring development to the area.