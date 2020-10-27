The Assembly members of Bia East District assembly in the Western North Region failed to confirm the nomination of Mr Evans Amoah, for the post of District Chief Executive.

Only Six out of the 16 assembly members voted yes representing 37.5 percent and eight voted no representing 50 percent with two rejected ballots representing 12.5 percent in a poll supervised by the electoral commission.

He failed to secure the needed 11 votes from the assembly members made up of 11 elected and five appointees.

Mr Evans Amoah before his nomination was the Youth Employment Coordinator for the District and Communication Director of the NPP.

The seat became vacant after the demise of Mr Richard Chebure in March this year.

Mr Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, Regional Minister, earlier asked the assembly members to seek the welfare of the assembly by confirming the President’s nominee.