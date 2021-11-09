Bia East District Assembly supports BECE candidates with mathematical sets.

The Bia East District Assembly in the Western North region has presented 864 mathematical sets to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the district to aid them in their final examination.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Nicholas Kupok Yayin Niper, said the donation formed part of Central government and the District assembly’s efforts to help the candidates to get the required materials for their examination which is scheduled for November 15, 2021

Mr Niper advised all final year students to avoid engaging in examination malpractices and concentrate on what they have been taught to pass well to enjoy the free senior high school education.

The District Chief Executive visited selected schools in the District to assess the infrastructure situation and how best the District assembly could help.

In all, 864 pupils from 27 public and eight private schools would write this year’s BECE in the District

The District Chief Executive was accompanied by the District Coordinating Director, Presiding Member and other officials from the Bia East District Education Directorate.