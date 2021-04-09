Support for Apprentice

Mr Richard Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Bia East in the Western North Region, has presented 195 sewing machines to new apprentices in the area to support their training.

He said the presentation was in line with the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 Manifesto promise on National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP) to help reduce unemployment among the youth.

Under the NAP 1000 youths have been registered in the district to pursue various apprenticeship programmes such as carpentry, fitting, hair dressing, tiling, masonry and welding, he said.

Mr Acheampong, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the presentation, advised the beneficiaries to put the items to good use.

He urged them to take the training seriously to justify the investment made and reiterated his commitment to improving the human developments needs of his constituents devoid of political or ethnic affiliation.
The beneficiaries were drawn from Camp 15 Junction, Adabokrom, Kwasare, Alhajikrom, Kaase, Bredi and Bukarekrom.
They expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture and promised to put the items to good use.

