Bia East NDC elects new constituency officers

The Bia East constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western North Region has successfully elected its new constituency officers to manage the affairs of the party in the next four years.

At a well-organised election supervised by the Electoral Commission, Mr Siaka Musilli polled 448 votes to beat the incumbent chairman Mr Yaw Ofosu Adawiah, who had 299 of the valid votes cast with five rejected ballots.

For the vice chairmanship position, Mr Ahmed Abdul Raman had 296 votes to beat two others James Aidoo and Victor konadu who pulled 235 and 141 votes respectively.

Mr Joseph Apraku, was elected constituency secretary with 392 votes beating Mr Osei Simon Sunday the incumbent secretary who bagged 284 votes with three rejected.

Mr Maxwell Agyei went unopposed for the Deputy Secretary position.

The organiser position went to Mr Augustine Abare who had 343 votes defeating his closest contender Mr Issah Larabu who also polled 333 votes.

Mr Yakubu Yahaya was elected Deputy organiser after polling 413 votes to beat Mr Isaac Kwabena Atiaya Baidoo who had 269 votes.

Madame Charlotte Amankwah won the Women Organiser position with 41 votes defeating Zachariah Mamuna who had 34 votes.

Mr Amankwah Francis, communication officer, Naomi Nkrumah Deputy Women Organiser and Sule Alhassan Deputy Communication officer all went unopposed.

Zongo caucus Organiser, Mr Issah Adams, Deputy Youth Organiser Hayford Narty and Owusu Ayer Daniel, Deputy Treasurer all went unopposed.

Madam Mamunatu Issah who had 162 votes, Adu Aghei with 151 votes, Osei prosper, 81 votes, Micheal Asum 76 votes, Kofi Mosquito with 44 votes were elected Executive Members.

The rest are Mr Amankona Dankwaa who had 30 votes, Adanse Dominic with 31 votes, Tersuur Niberbaar 32 votes were all elected executive members.

The elected chairman Mr Siaka Musili, in his victory speech, commended the delegate for voting for him and called on all party members to come together and rally behind the party for victory 2024.

He promised to ensure unity in the party and to work closely with the members of Parliament to ensure the NDC wins political power in 2024.

Mr Joseph Apraku, secretary elect for his part, promised to work in truth and build a solid foundation to ensure the party maintained the Bia East constituency as a safe seat for the NDC.

Mr Richard Acheampong, member of Parliament for Bia East before the election called for unity among party members since that was the only way the party could win political power.