Bia West DCE calls for unity for accelerated development

Mr Benard Gyebi Blay, District Chief Executive for Bia West District of the Western North Region, has called for unity and cooperation among residents, especially political actors to ensure peace and development in the area.

He said if they were united, the area would witness improved development for generations unborn.

Mr Benard Blay made the call at an interdenominational thanksgiving service at Debeiso on his nomination and subsequent approval by assembly members as the DCE for Bia West.

He pledged to serve in truth and humility and asked religious and traditional authorities to give him the needed counsel and support.

Nana Kwame Tawiah III, Chief of KwameTawiakrom, who spoke on behalf of chiefs in the area asked for God’s wisdom and protection for the DCE.

He entreated the DCE to be accommodative and not discriminate against political opponents.

Pastor Paul Asante of Debeiso Church of Pentecost and Secretary of Debeiso Local Council of Churches, asked the DCE and all government appointees to be humble.

He asked Mr Blay to seek the favour of God since that was the only way he could succeed.

He also asked the DCE to seek the welfare of the youth.

The occasion was graced by some Regional and Constituency Executives of the NPP as well as DCE’s for Juaboso, Akontombra and Bia East Districts.