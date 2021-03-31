The Bia West District Assembly in the Western North Region has handed over more than 180 dual desks to the Education Directorate for distribution to schools in the District.

Presenting the desks, Mr John Koah, District Chief Executive for Bia West, said it was to ensure social and physical distancing among students.

He said besides the furniture provided by the government, the Assembly also procured over 1,200 dual desks to schools, adding that there were plans to provide more furniture for schools in the District.

Mr Koah advised school management committees to handle the furniture with care and maintain them to help reduce the financial pressure on the Assembly.

Nana Kwarteng Arthur, Head of Monitoring and Supervision, who received the desks on behalf of the Education Directorate, commended the government and the District Assembly for the desks.

He called on the government and the District Assembly to support the Education Directorate to improve upon teaching and learning in schools.