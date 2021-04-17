The Bia West District Assembly in the Western North Region has recorded a total of 33 new HIV/AIDS cases in the first quarter of 2021.

Of the figures, 11 are males and 22 females.

This brings to a total of 819 positive HIV/AIDS cases made up of 598 females and 221 males recorded in the District as at the end of March this year.

This was made known at the end of the first quarter stakeholders meeting and review of the District HIV/AIDS response activities.

Mr Obed Anhwere, Bio-statistician at Essam Government Hospital, who is in charge of Anti-Retroviral Therapy, (ART) appealed to persons diagnosed to be HIV positive to seek early treatment by visiting the unit for anti- retroviral drugs since that was the only way to go.

He advised residents to go for voluntary counseling and testing to enable them to know their HIV/AIDS status.

Mr John Koah, District Chief Executive of Bia in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, (GNA) expressed worry about the situation and called on residents especially the youth to change their sexual behavior so as not to contract the disease.

He announced that the Assembly, together with the District Health Directorate had set up a committee to educate students in the various senior high schools, visit funeral grounds, mosques, churches and lorry stations to educate people on the high prevalence rate of HIV/AIDs cases in the District.

“HIV/AIDS cases in Bia West District is serious and we must not joke about it”.

Obaahemaa Adwoa Hu, queen mother of Essam who represented the queen mothers at the stakeholders meeting, advised parents especially mothers to educate their children on the need to desist from unprotected sex HIV/AIDS is real.