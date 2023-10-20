Snakes invade Biadan community, residents cries for help

Snakes have invaded the Biadan community in the Berekum Municipality, thereby putting the lives of residents in danger.

Residents said the situation was worrying because the reptiles appeared in homes, especially at night, and therefore appealed for support.

In a visit to the community, the Ghana News Agency (GNA), noticed an ‘ancient’ heap of refuse, serving as breeding grounds for the reptiles and rodents.

A resident, Nana Kwaku Ansu, told the GNA that everybody in the community now lived in fear because snakes were common in the locality.

“We mobilised ourselves and killed a huge cobra which was hiding in one of the houses here.

In fact, if something is not done immediately it could be disastrous. My fears are for women and children,” he said.

He said the residents had appealed to the Berekum Municipal Assembly to come to their aid to evacuate the refuse dump, but nothing had so far been done.

The poor sanitary environment, Madam Mavis Anima, another resident said, was also a fertile ground for mosquito breeding, a situation which was contributing to the spread of malaria, particularly among children.

When contacted, Mr Kofi Adjei, the Berekum Municipal Chief Executive told the GNA the Assembly had finalised processes and would soon evacuate the refuse dump to protect the lives of the residents.