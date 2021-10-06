Biakoye Assembly endorses Madam Carboo as DCE



Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Biakoye has been unanimously approved by the Assembly members.

She polled 47 “Yes” votes, representing 100 per cent.

Madam Carboo made a comeback after she failed to secure approval for the same position in 2017 during the confirmation session.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated her again in 2021, which led to her victory.

In a speech, the DCE-elect thanked the President for her nomination and the Assembly members for endorsing her.

Madam Carboo said the District’s development drive, the welfare of Assembly members and the implementation of decisions taken by the Assembly members about improving peoples’ living conditions in the various electoral areas would be her priority.

She said her door was opened to all irrespective of their political colours, adding that “I will surely be a mother for all of you.”

The DCE-elect said she would welcome all suggestions and opinions in good faith, adding that she believed working together as a team would lead to successful development.

She is the Founder of Oti Women for New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, promised the traditional leaders and Assembly members of continuous support.

The Minister urged all the confirmed nominees to respect the Assembly members and stakeholders while they work in the office.

Mr Makubu said he would make sure issues of ex-gratia and allowances of Assembly members were resolved.

He assured Assembly members of capacity building programmes throughout the region.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Railway Development and Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), who was at the event, commended the DCE and the seven, who were approved.

He described Madam Carboo as hardworking and competent and urged the Assembly members to come together and work towards developing the Biakoye District.