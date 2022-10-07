Biakoye DCE courts support of Kenya for tourism development

Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, the Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), has called on the Kenyan High Commissioner to partner with the district to develop and market its tourism potential.

She said the district was looking forward to what the Kenyans would offer to help achieve the district’s industrial and tourist-oriented potential.

Madam Carboo, speaking during a visit of the Kenyan High Commissioner to the District, said she believed the district would receive the needed investment to keep it running.

She said out of the many tourist sites in the district, the Konklobi Island, which the team visited, was key for development since it was a huge thing for the people of Nkonya.

Madam Carboo said they were looking for possible investors to come in and develop the place for the indigenes and the country.

She said tourism was the new business and tourists were travelling across the world to visit places of interest.

Madam Carboo said the government was already working on key road projects that are likely to open the enclave for tourism and industrialisation.

Mr Eliphas Barine, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana, urged the district to continue to chart the path of development despite challenges they faced.

He said citizens were the biggest challenge of the Africa Continent, adding that citizens of the continent could execute tasks between themselves as expected of them for development.