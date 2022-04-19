Biakoye residents undergo free eye surgery

Mr Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Biakoye, Oti Region, has organised a free eye screening and surgery for some members of the Constituency.

He said 2,785 of the 2,965 people, who availed themselves for the eye screening, received free medications while 574 received free eye lenses, and 316 successfully underwent surgery at the Worawora Government Hospital.

Mr Aboagye told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that cataract was identified as the main prevailing disease for those who underwent surgery and had their sight restored.

Apart from the medical supplies he sponsored, he took care of accommodation, transportation and feeding of both the medical team and the patients.

Mr Aboagye said he was motivated by the outcome of the previous health screening exercises he conducted for his people since he became the Member of Parliament.

He commended the doctors and nurses from the Friends Eye Centre for dedicating their time to help his constituents.

During the same exercise in 2021, some 1,700 were screened while 988 were given medications with 352 going through surgery.

The beneficiaries commended to the MP for his benevolence.