Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai MCE assesses flood prone areas

Mr Paul Andoh, the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive has carried out disaster risk assessment on four communities in the municipality.

The assessment would also help him to know some measures to be adopted to avert floods and minimize any incidents with the onset of the rains.

The visit was made after many complaints by the residents to have some of their roads, gutters and other waterways improved upon.

The MCE said the government was working closely with the municipality to fix the old age flood problems in some parts of the municipality.

He advised the people to stop dumping refuse and solid waste at unauthorized sites and gutters and avoid building on waterways.

The MCE said the assembly was ready to pull down all buildings or structures constructed on waterways to reduce flooding in the municipality.