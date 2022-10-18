Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai MCE tours BECE Cetres

The Acting Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani – Anhwiaso- Bekwai, Mr.John Koah together with the Municipal Director of Education and other members of the assembly toured the ongoing 2022 BECE centres in the Municipality to assess the condition under which the candidates were writing the examination.

In an interview with the Municipal Education PRO, Mr Kwaku Duah, said a total of 3, 604 candidates were registered to take the examination from 114 schools in the Municipality.

Of the figure 1, 803 are boys and 1,801 are girls.

Mr Duah said 17 boys failed to turn up for the examination with 11 girls also absent.

He explained that of the absentee girls, six of them were pregnant before the examination, while the rest stopped school as soon as they had registered.

The Acting MCE used the opportunity to wish all the candidates in the Municipality well and encouraged them to rely on God and learn what their teachers had thought them and eschew examination malpractices.

He also advised the candidates to give off their best to enjoy the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy by the government.

On her part, Mrs. Florence Afful Dadzie, the Municipal Director of Education advised the candidates to avoid cheating during the examination and endeavour to do independent work to become responsible adults in future.

She commended the hard-working teachers and other stakeholders for their challenging work and urged them to continue with their diligent services.

The team visited the Lineso JHS, Bibiani Senior High School, Community JHS, Noble Gold JHS, and Catholic ‘A’ JHS centres .