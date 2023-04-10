Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP inspects progress of work on Tanoso-Adupri road

Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai in the Western North Region, has inspected construction works on segments of the Tanoso-Adupri road in the Bibiani Municipality.

The lawmaker embarked on the inspection to be abreast of the level of work done and when it would be completed.

The 5.8-kilometer road connects to major cocoa growing communities in the municipality, making it a very important project.

Mr Obeng-Boateng tasked the contractor to do a good job to stand the test of time for generations to benefit.

He urged the consultants, assembly members and all stakeholders to effectively monitor the project to ensure quality materials were used to prolong its lifespan.

When completed, the road would connect Tanoso-Adupri to Basselege route that linked Bibiani, to ease traffic within the Bibiani Township.

It would also help farmers along the stretch to transport their produce to the market centres.

Mr John Asare, the Project Foreman of Obeng Brothers Construction Limited, the contractor, assured the MP that quality materials were being used for the construction works, adding that it would be completed within the 12-month duration.

He pleaded with the road users and other beneficiaries for cooperation to enable the contractor to deliver good work.