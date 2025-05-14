Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP Tours Asante Gold Mines 

The Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Hon. Bright Asamoah Brefo, together with the Municipal Chief Executive and their entourage, paid a working visit to Asante Gold Mines in Bibiani.

This visit was a significant step in fostering a stronger relationship between the mining company and the local community. Hon. Brefo’s commitment to the development of his constituency was evident in his enthusiasm to engage directly with the mine’s management and staff, discussing ways to enhance mutual benefits and address community concerns.

‎Hon. Brefo tabled before management numerous complaints received from the residents of Attakrom, regarding the mine’s operations. He urged the mine’s management to address these issues promptly and work towards mitigating the impact of their operations on local communities. The discussions also touched on the resettlement of Bibiani Old Town and Zongo, with a focus on ensuring fair compensation and support for affected residents.

‎The mine’s management highlighted their plans to establish a training centre for human development, aimed at enhancing the skills and employability of local residents. This initiative was welcomed by Hon. Brefo, who emphasized the importance of empowering the local workforce and promoting economic growth.

The management also discussed potential corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that the mine could undertake to benefit the local communities, including projects focused on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.