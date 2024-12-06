Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai NDC Asks Police To Deal With Violence Perpetrators

With a few days to the election, many political parties, including the main opposition National Democratic Congress, are holding their last camping with various campaign messages in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai.

Just after their last campaign, a few issues have cropped up which the NDC seeks to address.

Mr Joseph Ayambila, popularly known as Strong Man Watoo, who is the Constitution secretary for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai NDC has held a press conference alleging that incumbent Member of Parliament Alfred Obeng Boateng was planning to hire the services of thugs to confuse the electoral process on December 7.

He called on the Police Department and the IGP to investigate their intelligence report so they would not take the law into their own hands.

Evans Armah, also known as Kofi Frimpong, a former close aide of Hon Alfred Obeng Boateng, defected from the New Patriotic Party having fallen victim to the alleged political violence. He shared his experience and warned that the situation could degenerate if the police failed to intervene.