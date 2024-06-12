Bibiani: CDD Launches Mining Scorecard Report

Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, CDD, launched the Mining District Scorecard report at Bibiani on Monday 10th June 2024 at the Municipal Assembly Hall.

According to the project lead Mr. Emmanuel Yeboah, a research analyst, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality came 5th out of the eight districts and municipalities with Tarkwa Nsuaem taking the first spot.

The eight Mining districts include; Birim North District, Asutifi North District, Obuasi

Municipal, Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai, Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal, Wassa East District, Upper

Denkyira West, and Pretea Huni-Valley MunicipalAssembly.

He indicated that the organization will liaise with the government to ensure fair disbursement of the minerals development fund. The research analyst also appealed for the opening of more offices for the local mining committees.

Hon Paul Andoh, MCE for Bibiani Municipal Assembly, expressed appreciation to CDD Ghana for acting as a catalyst for national development. He urged them to be objective in their reportage to win public trust and confidence. He pleaded with the government to allocate a high percentage of the funds to Municipalities and Districts with more mining companies.

Nana Kojo Somiah ll Abakomahene of Anhwiaso Traditional Area and the chairman of the local Mining Committee expressed gratitude to the agency. They promised to collaborate with them for transparency and accountability.

The chief outlined some projects funded through the Minerals Development Fund Secretariat as mechanized boreholes at Nzema Nkwanta, Atronsu, Adzenkye, Surano, and Akaaso. Others were toilet facilities at Chirano. Ongoing mechanized boreholes are located at Bibiani SHS, Ntakam, Mota, and Fowakabra.

The event brought together people from diverse backgrounds including traditional rulers, the youth, people with disabilities, Municipal Engineers, the Budget Officer, the Planning officer, and the Media and coordinating Director.