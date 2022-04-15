Bibiani Education Directorate receives furniture for distribution to schools

The Bibiani Municipal Education Directorate has received 288 furniture and other accessories for onwards distribution to schools in the area.

The items include 90 Upper Primary chairs, 90 Lower Primary Chairs, 12 Teachers tables, 15 teachers’ chairs, two headteacher’s tables and nine Library tables.

The rest are 54 library chairs, one librarian table, eight book shelves, two notice boards, four visitors’ chairs and a file drawer.

The Nambro, Nzema Nkwanta, Old Town, Basengele, Ankra Muano, Chine and Hwenampori schools are the beneficiaries.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwianso- Bekwai Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, procured the furniture, which was presented on his behalf by Mr Joseph Halifax Amandeh, the Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

He said the gesture was in fulfillment of a promise by the MP upon requests by the beneficiary communities during the 2020 general election.

He urged the constituents to keep supporting the government as it had “a lot of good things in stocks for them.”

Mrs Florence Afful Dadzie, the Municipal Director of Education, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture and promised to distribute them fairly to the various schools.

She, however, urged the government, philanthropists and the Municipal Assembly to provide more of such logistics to enhance quality education delivery in the municipality.