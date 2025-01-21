Bibiani Gold Stars Reclaim Top Spot in Ghana Premier League with Big Win Against Accra Lions

Bibiani Gold Stars FC soared back to the top of the Ghana Premier League table on Sunday, January 19, 2025, with an impressive 3-0 victory over Accra Lions.

The win, which saw Gold Stars leapfrog Heart of Lions, came courtesy of a stunning hat-trick from Samuel Attah Kumi. Attah Kumi’s goals in the 14th, 44th, and 46th minutes handed the visitors their biggest away win of the season and their ninth win in total, marking a significant milestone in their campaign.

Gold Stars have had a rollercoaster season, initially leading the table before dropping to second and even fourth at one point. However, they have steadily regained their form, now aiming to maintain their position at the top as the season progresses.

Asante Kotoko also delivered a dominant 4-1 win over Vision FC at Baba Yara Stadium, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches. Kwame Opoku was the standout performer, scoring twice in the first half to help Kotoko surge to third place in the standings, just two points behind Gold Stars.

Elsewhere, FC Samartex and Hearts of Oak played out a goalless draw at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi, while Nations FC shocked Heart of Lions with a 1-0 victory in Kpando, denting Lions’ title ambitions. The defeat marked the first time this season that Lions lost at home, allowing Gold Stars to leapfrog them at the top.

Nsoatreman FC earned a vital 1-0 win over Karela United, with Eric Osei Bonsu scoring the only goal of the match. This victory helped Nsoatreman climb to 12th in the league, while Karela United slipped into the relegation zone.

Berekum Chelsea edged out Medeama SC 2-1 in a dramatic game, with captain Zackaria Fuseini scoring a last-minute winner after Medeama had equalised in injury time. Basake Holy Stars shared a 1-1 draw with Aduana FC, while Legon Cities handed Dreams FC a 3-0 defeat to strengthen their bid for survival. Dreams FC now find themselves dangerously close to the relegation zone.

In the Bono derby, Bechem United secured a solid 0-0 draw against Young Apostles, continuing their strong run in the league.