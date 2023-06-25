Bibiani Gold Stars supports BSHTS

The Management of Bibiani Gold Stars Sporting Club has donated a set of jersey, hose, and an amount of Two thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc2,000) to Bibiani Senior High Technical School (BSHTS) soccer team.

The gesture, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Mr. John Kwasi Adu was to motivate the school team to excel in their upcoming inter -School and Colleges Competition to be held at Sefwi Wiawso on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Presenting the items, he said the support formed part of the team’s corporate social responsibility to the school.

The CEO urged the school football team to put in much efforts come home with laurels stressing that “there is the possibility of scouting for players so watch out.”

Receiving the items, the Headmaster of the school, Mr. George Baidooh, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the management of the Ghana premier league club and promised to use the items judiciously for the intended purpose.

The CEO was accompanied by Messrs. Agyemang Domfeh, Operations Manager, Jonathan Appiah, Supporters Chairman, Joseph Debitora, Equipment Officer, Fiifi Gyan, Supporters Leadership Chairman and Dominic Kofi Tandoh