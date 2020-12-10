The whole of Bibiani town was thrown into an ecstatic jubilation, moments after Ms Jean Mensah, the Electoral Commission Chair, declared NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, as President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, at the end of the 2020 general election.

Vehicles, motor bikes, tricycles and the like, touted their horns to greet the result.

Drinking spots were suddenly filled with jubilant supporters of NPP, singing and dancing in merrymaking.

A cross section of the people interviewed by GNA, expressed their happiness that Nana Addo had been given four more years, to do more for Ghanaians.