Bibiani MCE promises to run an open-door administration

Mr. Paul Andoh, the newly appointed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai in the Western North Region, has pledged to run an open-door administration to ensure total development of the Municipality.

This, according to him, would be devoid of discrimination, factionalism, and partisanship in his tenure of office.

The MCE, who recently received a “one touch” endorsement from the Assembly, believed everyone had a vital role in pushing the development agenda of the Municipality.

Mr Andoh made the pledge at a Roman Catholic church, when he attended a wedding ceremony of Mr. John Asare, NPP party Coordinator at Lineso, a suburb of Bibiani.

He implored the people to be committed in all their endeavours to champion the good course of the Municipality.

Mr Andoh asked for the blessings, prayers, advice, and cooperation of the people to accelerate the development of the Municipality.

Reverend Fr Emmanuel Quaico, the priest in charge of the church prayed for the MCE and some party executive.

In another development, the MCE inspected the construction of a 12-seater toilet facility being initiated by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng.