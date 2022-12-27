Bibiani MP shares christmas packages to constituents

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso- Bekwai Constituency, Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng has distributed food items to over 1,500 people in the constituency.

The recipients included opinion leaders, constituency executives, electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, volunteer groups, and other functional groups in the constituency.

The package includes assorted food items such as 5kg of rice, cooking oil, tinned tomatoes, canned meat fish, biscuits, and soft drinks.

In a short speech prior to the distribution, the MP wished the constituents the best of the season and thanked them for their unflinching support in his political journey.

He pledged to offer his best for the constituency to be in the limelight as other Municipalities in the country.

As part of the gesture, the MP doled out GHS 60,000 to the beneficiaries as transportation to their various homes.

The beneficiaries thanked the MP for putting smiles on their faces during the yuletide season.