Bibiani MP to give soft loans to identifiable groups

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng has promised to provide soft loans to identifiable groups in Bibiani and its environs to improve upon their businesses.

The groups included Teacher Unions, Bakers Association, Market Women, Mechanics, Welders, Mobile Money Association, Plantain sellers. Others were, Disabled Association, Dressmakers, Hairdressers, Carpenters, Tomatoes growers and Masons.

The MP made the promise when he interacted with the leadership of the groups in Bibiani at the weekend.

The idea was to know their problems and challenges and find ways to surmont them.

Mr Obeng-Boateng expressed his gratitude to the people for their quick response to his call.

The MP indicated that he would liaise with financial agencies to support them with loans to sustain and expand their businesses.

The leadership of the various associations expressed their appreciation to the MP.

They promised to pay the loans promptly to pave the way for others to benefit.

According to the leadership, this would go a long way to lessen their financial burden and expand their various business.