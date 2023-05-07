Bibiani Municipal Assembly receives equipment for Plantain Processing Plant

The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly has taken delivery of equipment for the installation of a Plantain Processing Factory in the Municipality.

The equipment was received by the newly appointed MCE for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Mr. Paul Andoh, and the Municipal Works Engineer.

The processing plant which is expected to be installed at Kojina/Subiri Nkwanta would go a long way to provide 50 direct and 100 indirect jobs.

The factory is expected to process raw plantain into finished products such flour and chips.

In a short remark, the MCE thanked the government for the initiative and promised to supervise the project to ensure its successful completion.

The One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative is one of the resilient policies and the vision of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to change the nature of Ghana’s economy from one which is dependent on the import and export of raw materials to one which is focused on the manufacturing, value addition and export of processed goods.

In addition to the above, the government’s flagship programme aims at creating employment for the youth. Since its inception in 2017, the 1D1F policy has facilitated the establishment and expansion of about 297 factories operating in various Districts across the country creating over 289,000 jobs.