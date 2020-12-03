Mr Kingsely Aboagye-Gyedu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, has presented Start-up Kits to 30 apprentices in the Constituency.

The kits comprise of five auto mechanic tools, three types of flower pots, push pins, table clips ribbons, five-set of tool boxes, four gas bummer stoves with oven and packaging machines.

The 30 apprentices include Mechanics, Mansons, Electricians, Soap Makers, Caterers and Decorators, who are sponsored by the government to receive various skills training for the job market and sustainable livelihoods.

The MP, who is also the Western North Regional Minister, presented the tools together with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibaini-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal, Mr Alfred Amoah at Bibiani.

Mr Aboagye-Gyedu urged the beneficiaries to continue to support the government of Nana Akufo-Addo to continue with his good works.

Mr Alfred Amoah, MCE Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, said the donation formed part of government initiatives to create jobs to enable young adults to live quality lives and to stem unemployment.

He said the government had rolled out prudent policies and programmes to assist the youth in the area, particularly, those living in mining

operational zones to stop them from engaging in illegal mining activities.

Mr Amoah was confident that with such interventions, the Municipality was on course to achieve the vision of boosting skills training in the area.

He advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the support and cautioned them against the selling of the items.

Mr Francis Mensah, who received the tools on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the MCE, MP and the Akufo-Addo led government for the good initiative.

He said the support would go a long way to help them to realize their dreams in life.