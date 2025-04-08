Bibiani Senior High Receives First Tablet Shipment

This week, Bibiani Senior High Technical School received its first consignment of more than one thousand tablets under the government’s “One Student, One Tablet” initiative.

The devices arrived amid high expectations that they will modernize classroom instruction and boost student engagement.

Mr. George Baidooh, the school’s headmaster, formally accepted the shipment and praised the contribution of both the current and previous administrations to the school’s development. He noted that integrating tablets into daily lessons would make teaching more interactive and help students retain information more effectively.

To ensure fairness, Mr. Baidooh pledged to distribute the tablets and accompanying bags equally among all students. He also appealed for additional classrooms, on‑campus accommodation for staff and pupils, and improved road access to support the school’s expanding infrastructure needs.

The “One Student, One Tablet” programme was officially launched last year by former Vice‑President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Kumasi. Awaso STEM School in the Western North Region was among the first to benefit from the initial rollout, demonstrating the government’s commitment to expanding digital learning across the country.

During a brief hand‑over ceremony at Opoku Ware Senior High School, Dr. Bawumia explained that each tablet comes pre‑loaded with textbooks, sample examination questions, and other essential learning aids. He emphasized that this investment forms part of a long‑term vision to prepare Ghana’s youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution by creating a technology‑driven learning environment, training teachers, and upgrading infrastructure.

This initiative marks a significant step toward bridging the digital divide in Ghana’s education system. Its success will depend not only on the availability of devices but also on reliable power supply, internet connectivity, and ongoing teacher support to ensure that students can fully leverage these tools in a rapidly evolving digital world.