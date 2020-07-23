A 14 -member newly constituted Board of Governors to serve as an advisory body for the management of the Bibiani Senior High Technical School (BISEC) in the Western North Region, has been inaugurated.

They include; Messrs John Oppong Ackah, Addo Dankwa Akuffo, Madam Mercy Emefa Boateng, Messrs Stephen Kwadwo Dandey, Philip Owusu (Nana Bonya III), Dr. Benjamin Emmanuel Forson, Franklin Asibey Appiah Kubi, Madam Hannah Asor-Brenya.

Others are Dr. Robert Aidoo, Messrs Ibrahim Adams Abubakari, Peter Obeng Nyamekye, Francis Kwame Aidoo, Samuel Amponsah, with Mr. Joseph Nicholas De-Heer as its secretary.

In his inaugural address, Mr Addo Dankwa Akuffo, the Western and Western North Regional Director of Education, described the board as an indispensable part of the effective running of the school.

He commended the old board for placing BISEC on a high level of national recognition and charged the new board to bring their rich experience and know-how, to bear on the forward march of the school’s progress and development.

Mr. Akuffo also urged the Board, Management, Teaching, and Non-Teaching Staff, as well as the students, to play their individual and collective roles to ensure effective teaching and learning, while upholding the highest level of discipline at all times.

“In these COVID times, try as much as possible to religiously observe all the safety protocols, to stay safe, healthy, and chalk greater successes,” he advised.

Headmaster of BISEC, Mr Stephen Kwadzo Dandey, paid a glowing tribute to Mr Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, the Western North Regional Minister and also MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency and Mr. Alfred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive/MCE), for their immense contribution

to the infrastructural development of the school.

He appealed to the authorities to urgently address the perennial water situation in the school.

“The school is in dire need of 24 hour supply of water, hence, at least we need three mechanized bore-holes for boys, girls dormitories and the school kitchen in addition to a modern library and staff bungalows since 95% of our teachers stay far from campus” he

stated.

Mr. Dandey also commended the old board, management, teaching and non-teaching

staff and the student body and other stakeholders, for helping with the smooth running of the affairs of the school.

On behalf of the new board, Dr. Robert Aidoo thanked the authorities for the trust reposed in them and pledged their commitment to peruse unity and diligently work together to place BISEC on a higher pedestal than they came to meet it.

