Bibiniba Foundation gives mathematical sets to BECE candidates

The Bibiniba Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has distributed 650 pieces of mathematical sets to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates within the Senya Circuit of the Awutu Senya District ahead of their exams next week.

The Foundation provides basic educational needs and training in entrepreneurial skills to empower the youth.

The donation formed part of the Foundation’s quest to support quality education delivery in Awutu Senya and its environs by providing the candidates with the basic learning inputs required for the examination.

The candidates, from all 24 private and public schools in the Senya Circuit, were also educated on personal hygiene, rules and regulations of examination and how to answer questions effectively.

Mr Benjamin Essien-Davies, the Executive Director of the Foundation, said success could be achieved through perseverance and studying, and urged the candidates to prioritise their studies, pass the exams, and step into the future with boldness.

“The younger generation also needs to abstain from sexual activities that can impede their education and development,” he said.

Mrs Bosompem Fremah, the Central Regional Head of St John Ambulance Ghana, said candidates study for long hours without eating before entering the examination hall resulting in fainting and other exam-related accidents.

She asked parents to ensure their children ate balanced diets to stay healthy during and after examination.

Mrs Victoria Boateng Amponsah, the Senya Circuit Supervisor of Ghana Education Service, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the support towards improving education in the district and called on other organisations to emulate.

The Director cautioned the candidates against examination malpractices but study what they had been taught and they will excel.