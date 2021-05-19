The Bible Believers Church, Stuttgart, Germany, has handed over a six-unit primary school block with auxiliary facilities to the residents of Duunyin, a suburb of Tamale to improve children’s access to education.

The project, estimated at €60,000.00 (Euros), was solely funded from the contributions of members of the church.

Pastor Osei Kankam, Senior Pastor at Bible Believers Church, who handed over the facility at a brief ceremony at the community on Tuesday, said the gesture was in response to the needs of the people of Duunyin for a primary school block to minimise the problem of school drop-outs in the area.

Pastor Kankam added that the project was also to bridge the educational infrastructural gap facing the Northern Region.

He said; “When I first saw the children of this school having lessons under trees, I had no choice but to initiate this project to assist the pupils to get a comfortable learning space as instructed in the Holy Bible”.

Dr Peter Attafuah, Northern Regional Director of Education, who received the keys to the classroom block on behalf of the Ghana Education Service, expressed gratitude to the church for the intervention, saying, it would improve the educational needs of the people.

Doguu Naa Mohammed Neindow, an elder from the community, who represented the Chief of Duunyin, said the project would facilitate effective teaching and learning.

He said; “Our children will have no reason not to go to school because the facility to aid teaching and learning is now available.”

Mr Yakubu Mohammed Kamara, Head Teacher of the school, expressed gratitude to the church and gave the assurance that his outfit would ensure proper maintenance of the facility.

He emphasised that;”I want to assure the church that management will take proper care of this project to ensure its purpose is fulfilled.”