The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) has donated braille Bibles to the Resource Centre for Alternate Media and Assistive Technology (RCAMAT) of the Sam Jonah Library at the University of Cape Coast.

The gesture was to aid the visually impaired students at the university to have easy access to the written Word of God and to equip them to propagate the Gospel of Christ.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the Bible, Mr. Andrew Ntsiful, the Acting Central Regional Manager of BSG explained that the donation formed part of their project to provide Bibles for everyone including; those who were physically challenged.

“The project seeks to provide the blind with easy access to Scripture in braille and also encourage them to use the Bible to win souls, he stated.

“We do not want to deny anybody of the Word of God. That is why the Bible society decided to also provide a braille Bible for our brothers and sisters who are visually impaired in order for them to also have the Scripture.”, Mr. Ntsiful noted.

Receiving the Bibles, the University Librarian, Dr. Mac-Anthony Cobblah expressed gratitude to the Bible Society and assured that the Bible would be made available for public use.

He promised that his outfit would preserve the Bibles well for future generations to also have access to it.

“We are happy to receive this braille Bible and as Librarians, we know how best to keep them. We can assure you that this resource will be well processed and well-kept for posterity”.

He encouraged and appealed to individuals and other cooperate organisations to support such worthy cause saying “the Bible is a manual for life with lots of wisdom to gather from”.